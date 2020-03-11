Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas and fifth-ranked Baylor headline the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week. Both schools earned a first-round bye and won't get started until Thursday. The tournament begins with a doubleheader Wednesday night featuring TCU against Kansas State and Oklahoma State against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the past six tournaments, though they have a big challenge this year. Texas Tech is back trying to break through at the Big 12 tourney, where the Red Raiders have struggled despite plenty of NCAA Tournament success the past two years.