Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year. The 7-footer is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double. Azubuike and his Jayhawks teammate Devon Dotson are the only unanimous picks for the AP All-Big 12 first team released Tuesday. Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler, TCU senior guard Desmond Bane and Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle are the other first-team selections. Scott Drew was picked as coach of the year after No. 5 Baylor set a Big 12 record winning 23 games in a row.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas and fifth-ranked Baylor headline the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week. Both schools earned a first-round bye and won't get started until Thursday. The tournament begins with a doubleheader Wednesday night featuring TCU against Kansas State and Oklahoma State against Iowa State. The Cyclones have won four of the past six tournaments, though they have a big challenge this year. Texas Tech is back trying to break through at the Big 12 tourney, where the Red Raiders have struggled despite plenty of NCAA Tournament success the past two years.
UNDATED (AP) — Iowa's Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and Wisconsin's Greg Gard is its coach of the year. Garza was the unanimous pick for player of the year and for a spot on the AP's All-Big Ten team in voting of 15 journalists covering the conference. Illinois's Kofi Cockburn was named newcomer of the year. Joining Garza on the all-conference first team are Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Maryland's Jalen Smith.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo thought he had seen everything during his 25-year tenure. Then came this season. Three teams with six Big Ten losses shared the league's regular-season title. As many as 11 teams remain hopeful of making the NCAA Tournament. First comes the Big Ten tourney. Play opens Wednesday and the championship game is Sunday.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Arkansas' Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M''s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season. In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots.. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.
UNDATED (AP) — As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State's baseball team has declined to travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to play Creighton this weekend because of concerns about the coronavirus. The three-game series was supposed to be played Friday through Sunday. Central Connecticut State's athletic department says team schedules are being adjusted. Connecticut had several confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.