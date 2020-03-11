Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI
Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary as momentum builds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Missouri. Missouri voters on Tuesday picked the former vice president as their choice to face off against Republican President Donald Trump in November. The former vice president’s win over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders highlights his strength in the Midwest and in conservative-leaning states such as Missouri. Missouri's presidential primary got off to a rough start with some equipment problems in the state's most populous county and was later marred by an unusual car crash at a polling site. But overall, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state's primary has gone fairly well.
The Latest: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Idaho
DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden has won Idaho's Democratic presidential primary. The state has 20 pledged delegates at stake. Democrats in Idaho are using a primary for the first time. They used a caucus in 2016 to pick Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nominee. Officials have said switching to a Democratic primary this year from a caucus could significantly increase the number of participants and play a role in the outcome. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the state in the November general election. Biden also won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Minnesota.
Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary. Mayor Quinton Lucas says a worker mistakenly transposed his first and last names while searching for him in the voter rolls. He left Tuesday morning and returned to vote successfully Tuesday afternoon. In between, the Democratic mayor of Missouri's largest city publicly aired his frustrations. That, in turn, frustrated the state's top election official, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. He says local poll workers could have quickly straightened out the situation, but Lucas left before they had a chance to do so.
Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden had another big night in the Democratic presidential primary, capturing four more states, including Michigan. The key battleground state helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent candidacy four years ago, and the loss on Tuesday dealt a serious blow to his 2020 campaign. The former vice president also won Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, showing strength with working-class voters and African American voters. Sanders' narrow hopes for good news rested on North Dakota and Washington state, where votes were still being tabulated. Addressing supporters in Philadelphia, Biden noted that many had “declared that this candidacy was dead” only days ago, but “now we're very much alive.”
Claire McCaskill transitions from Senate to television
NEW YORK (AP) — There's no looking back for former Sen. Claire McCaskill. The two-term senator from Missouri lost her seat in the 2018 midterm election but is now making waves as a plainspoken analyst for NBC News. McCaskill says she's surprised by how much fun she's having and how little she misses the Senate. The Democrat says one of the toughest parts of the transition was realizing she has the freedom to say what she wants to say, without worrying about an evenly-divided electorate back home. McCaskill has emerged as a colorful and blunt analyst through President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the presidential primaries.
2020 primary takeaways: Joe Biden's nomination to lose
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's march to the Democratic presidential nomination quickened its pace Tuesday with dominating victories in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. The win in Michigan was most significant because it was a state that Bernie Sanders won four years ago. This time, Biden assembled a coalition of voters that was broad enough not only to handily defeat Sanders, but also make a statement about his potential in the state if he were to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
AP VoteCast: Missouri voters say health care is top issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Missouri’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Missouri. VoteCast also found voters in Missouri’s Democratic primary were slightly more likely to say they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington over one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016. The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner in Missouri.
Missouri lawmakers say avoid Capitol over virus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are urging citizens to avoid the Capitol over concerns about the novel coronavirus. House and Senate leaders on Tuesday asked members of the public to reconsider visiting the Capitol building unless they're directly participating in legislative business. Lawmakers are ending public access to the House chamber and some other public spaces. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says lawmakers are acting out of an abundance of caution. He says lawmakers will continue to conduct business as usual. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover.