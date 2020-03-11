Lawsuit filed against Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen over skate park removal

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -A class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday in response to the destruction of a skate park in Trumann.
In a complaint, the lawsuit filed against Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen in an individual capacity is asking for restitution or damages from Mayor Lewallen for $300,000 to replace the park.
Isaac Haynie, a Trumann resident, filed the suit, along with The Citizens and Taxpayers of Trumann, Arkansas.
In the complaint, Haynie and other class members filed the suit against Lewallen personally so that taxpayers in Trumann wouldn’t have to pay to defend the actions of the mayor.
On Sunday, March 1, a group of residents voluntarily gathered at the skatepark to clean and repair damages done.
The lawsuit claims volunteers called Mayor Lewallen, asking her if she would contribute to the cleanup and she advised the volunteers to “not waste their time.”
Less than 24 hours later, Mayor Lewallen “ordered the destruction and removal of the skatepark, along with trees and other park fixtures.”
The Trumann City Council Budget Committee originally held a meeting on Nov. 8, 2019, in which the council approved the destruction of the park.
The lawsuit alleges Mayor Lewallen destroyed and removed the property without approval of the city council.
Region 8 News spoke to the mayor last week when the backlash surfaced.
“I did not put it out on Facebook as a city announcement, but it was something that was in the planning. It wasn’t new,” Mayor Lewallen said.
Haynie and other class members also allege Mayor Lewallen should be removed from her office because of the decision to remove the park.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.