11 Lyon women’s basketball falls in AMC Championship Game

The Scots weathered an early run by the Lady Lions as FHU jumped out to an 8-2 lead two minutes into the contest following a three-pointer by Alyssa LeMay. Liz Henderson followed with a three-pointer of her own and sparked a 9-2 run for the Scots as a bucket by Katie Turner gave Lyon an 11-10 lead. FHU quickly regained the lead on a layup by Haylee Croom before the Scots ended the quarter on another 9-2 run and led, 20-14, after the first quarter.