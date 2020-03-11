Man accused of shooting arrows at deputies

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces two counts of attempted murder after investigators say he fired two arrows at deputies.
The deputies, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, were responding Tuesday evening to a domestic violence call in Midway when Reynaldo L. Ochoa, 46, fired the arrows.
The female victim said Ochoa came to the home “in an intoxicated condition,” kicked in the door, and assaulted her.
Responding deputies moved the woman to a safe place then began walking toward the home.
As they approached, Montgomery said a dispatcher radioed deputies that Ochoa was on the phone saying he was “pointing a bow and arrow at them.”
As the deputies took cover near a parked minivan, the sheriff said Ochoa fired two arrows at them.
More deputies were called to the scene, and a perimeter was set up.
After learning that Ochoa had run into the woods surrounding the house, a canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections-North Central Unit was called in.
“The canine team quickly picked up a track on the suspect and apprehended him in the woods at 11:31 p.m. not far from the residence,” Montgomery said. “Ochoa was still carrying the bow and arrows.”
Deputies took him to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked him on the following charges:
- Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree-two counts
- Domestic battery in the second degree
- Terroristic threatening-three counts
- Interference with emergency communications
- Criminal mischief
- Fleeing from officers
He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond awaiting a March 12 appearance in circuit court.
Montgomery said Ochoa has a “lengthy criminal history from the state of California, including arrests for making terroristic threats, battery on a peace officer, domestic violence, and escape or attempted escape.”
