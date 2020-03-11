Many Arkansas families struggle to make living wage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Entergy Arkansas released a report today showing many Arkansans are not making a livable wage.
According to a news release from the two, 474,000 households in Arkansas are unable to afford basic needs.
Standing for Asset Limited, Incomed-Constrained, Employed, ALICE households have incomes above the federal poverty line but stuggle to afford basic necessities,
In Arkansas, 17% of households lived below the poverty line in 2017, according to the news release and another 24% were ALICE households.
The report also showed the number of households that cannot afford basic needs increased 20% between 2007 and 2017.
In the same time period, the cost of living increased by 32%, the report stated.
“The ALICE report highlights the hardship for families whose income puts them above the limit for public assistance but struggle with cost of child care, health, and the children’s extra expenses,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “This report emphasizes the need to continue our effort to create high-wage jobs and the importance of Arkansas Works health coverage for struggling families.”
The report is a project of United For ALICE, a movement of 600 United Ways in 21 states.
