March 11: Risk of thunderstorms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A marginal risk of thunderstorms today as a system moves through.
The main threat will be damaging winds.
Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid-60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Autopsies have revealed the identities of two bodies found this past weekend in a vehicle.
A week after she ordered the removal of a neighborhood skate park, the mayor of Trumann now faces a lawsuit.
Citing “increasing public health concerns,” a popular band has called off next month’s concert.
Meanwhile, a local travel agent says the coronavirus should not get in the way of your spring break plans.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.