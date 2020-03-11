Missouri launches coronavirus information hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has launched a statewide public hotline in regards to the novel coroavirus, or COVID-19.
The hotline opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 and can be reached at 1-877-435-8411.
Medical professionals are operating the hotline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The hotline was established to help Missourians needing guidance about coronavirus.
“It is important to know what to do if you have concerns about an illness during this outbreak,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms. They’ll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness.”
As of Wednesday, Missouri reports 46 patients have been tested for the virus with one confirmed case.
DHSS and national health professionals offer the following recommendations to help prevent all types of respiratory viruses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available
