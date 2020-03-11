Randolph County Nursing Home to restrict visitors due to safety concerns over coronavirus

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area nursing home will be locking its building to all visitors except for family who are in active comfort care, or end of life care/hospice, until further notice due to safety concerns over coronavirus.
According to a post on the Randolph County Nursing Home Facebook page, the nursing home in Pocahontas announced the plan Wednesday afternoon.
Administrator Paula Swift said the nursing home has had no active cases of coronavirus, but is acting with safety in mind.
On Tuesday, state health officials and lawmakers, including Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) and Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) spoke at a press conference about coronavirus.
Both state health officials and the Arkansas Health Care Association discussed ways to help secure nursing homes due to the number of elderly who could be at risk due to the virus.
Swift said any person with questions can contact the nursing home at 870-892-5214.
