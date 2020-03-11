School uses stronger cleaning chemicals ahead of coronavirus

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the coronavirus threat continues, a Region 8 school is working to take extra precautions in keeping kids healthy and safe.
Greene County Tech schools in Paragould got a letter last week with suggested COVID-19 fighting cleaning products.
The Arkansas School Plant Management Association and Environmental Protection Agency collaborated and sent every school district in Arkansas a list of chemicals recommended: “for use in situations like this.”
GCT cross-referenced the list of cleaners to their own and noticed none of their cleaners made the list. They then added Q.T.Plus to their custodial closets.
According to the school, Q.T.Plus contains stronger cleaning agents. They add the solution to spray bottles.
“We’ve felt like it was important to take extra steps to ensure our patrons, that we’re doing everything possible to make sure the students in their environment that they interact with stay healthy, clean and safe,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Garrish says.
Since receiving Q.T.Plus on Monday, custodians work to clean all high-touch surfaces including doorknobs, desks and light switches.
The school plans to use the chemical on a short-term basis.
In the meantime, they use Q.T.Plus to clean the classrooms throughout the day to keep up their sanitation efforts.
