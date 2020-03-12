A-State sophomore Camryn Newton-Smith prepares for NCAA Indoor Championships

By Chris Hudgison | March 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:09 PM
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is preparing for the national stage in indoor track and field.

Camryn Newton-Smith won Sun Belt Championships last month in the 60 meter hurdles and the pentathlon.

The sophomore from Australia qualified for the NCAA pentathlon. She was 16th in the nation with her point total of 4071. The pentathlon consists of these events

- 60 meter hurdles

- High Jump

- Shot Put

- Long Jump

- 800 meter run

The competition begins Friday at 11:15am in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

