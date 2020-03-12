ADC releases guidelines on coronavirus for prisoners, employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with the state’s prison system unveiled a series of guidelines Wednesday that officials say they are hopeful can avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Arkansas Secretary of Corrections Wendy Kelley released the memo Wednesday on social media.
In the memo, Kelley said officials are taking proactive steps to educate people on the issue.
Some of the ideas that can be used to limit the spread of the virus include encouraging and practicing regular hand washing, as well as practicing and encouraging covering coughs and sneezes; avoid handshakes; regular surface cleaning on a continuous basis and encouraging employees to stay home if they are sick.
Kelley said in the memo that any changes to a prison facility’s visitation schedule or entrance procedure will be posted online at the ADC website and on the ADC Facebook page, while people can also call ahead if they plan to visit.
Also, any probationer or parolee can call their supervising office for any update on changes to visiting an office.
