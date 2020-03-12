Alec Farmer named Arkansas Highway Commission vice chairman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was elected Wednesday to serve as vice chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission.
During a special meeting in Little Rock, Alec Farmer was selected for the post.
Farmer, who became a highway commissioner in 2015, has served on the Jonesboro City Council, Jonesboro City Water and Light board and the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission as well as other civic groups.
The 1986 Arkansas State University graduate, who received a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law, was honored in 2019 with the Arkansas State University Distinguished Alumni Award and was inducted into the Arkansas Association Conservation Districts Hall of Fame.
He is the president of Farmer Enterprises Inc., which is a farm and property investment/management company. Farmer is also on the board of Childress Gin and Elevator Co., is manager of Alec Farmer Farms LLC and serves on the board of the Craighead Conservation District.
Farmer and his wife, Carole, have four daughters.
Farmer’s term on the commission expires in Jan. 2025.
