Arkansas Activities Association postpones March 13th & 14th state finals matchups

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association is the latest organization to adjust their schedule out of concern for the coronavirus.
The AAA announced that the State Basketball Finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be postponed until further notice. The Thursday evening session will be played as scheduled.
Here’s a revised calendar involving NEA teams.
State Finals Weekend (NEA Teams in Hot Springs)
Kirby 49, Viola 42 (1A Girls)
Nevada 48, Izard County 47 (1A Boys)
Thursday 6:00pm: Melbourne vs. Quitman (2A Girls)
Thursday 7:45pm: Earle vs. England (2A Boys)
POSTPONED: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (3A Boys - was scheduled for Friday)
POSTPONED: Nettleton vs. Greenwood (5A Girls - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: West Memphis vs. Jacksonville (5A Boys - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs (3A Girls - was scheduled for Friday)
