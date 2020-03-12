Arkansas Children’s Hospital worker tests positive for coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person working at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.
KATV reports the hospital learned Wednesday that the worker had been exposed to the virus.
The person was tested in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Health and the results were presumptive positive, according to an email to hospital staffers.
The hospital is working to identify all staff members and patients who came into contact with the worker.
It’s the second presumptive case of coronavirus in the state.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state’s first presumptive case during a news conference. That person is being treated at a Pine Bluff hospital.
The governor has declared a public health emergency.
