Arkansas State football holds 2nd scrimmage of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You heard plenty of pads Wednesday at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Arkansas State football held their 2nd scrimmage of spring practice. The Red Wolves had a 2+ hour session. The scrimmage featured red zone work, long drives, plus special teams work.
Logan Bonner & Layne Hatcher fared well as their quarterback battle continues. The A-State defense forced several turnovers, they continue to grow under the 3-4 scheme. Blake Grupe was perfect on field goals including a 47 yarder.
The Red Wolves will have 3 more practices before the Spring Game. It’s set for Thursday, March 19th at 6:00pm inside Centennial Bank Stadium.
