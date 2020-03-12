Arkansas State spring sports suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coronavirus concerns have impacted the entire sports calendar.
The NCAA announced that their basketball Tournament, the Women’s Tournament, and the College World Series are all canceled.
Arkansas State was also impacted on Thursday. The Sun Belt announced that all spring sports will be suspended indefinitely.
The Red Wolves are also canceling the spring football game that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19th. Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said the following in a statement.
"We have been in communication with the Sun Belt Conference, my AD colleagues and our CEOs in order to take appropriate measures to ensure the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans during this time. This is obviously a very fluid situation, so we will continue to consult with the appropriate authorities in order to take the best course of action moving forward.”
Red Wolves baseball has to wait it out, they were en route to ULM for Friday’s scheduled SBC opener.
A-State men’s and women’s track & field is also affected. Camryn Newton-Smith is denied a chance to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. She was set to be in the penathlon Friday in New Mexico. Newton-Smith will still be recognized as an All-American due to qualifying for the NCAA Championships. Red Wolves track & field were scheduled to begin their outdoor season March 20th in the South Alabama Invitational.
Austin American-Stateman reporter Keff Ciardello reports that conference officials will re-assess after 30 days.
