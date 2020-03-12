Citing coronavirus concerns, Sen. Cotton closes D.C. office

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 12, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 7:53 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after President Donald Trump addressed the nation concerning the coronavirus pandemic, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) announced Thursday he would temporarily close his Washington D.C. office.

In an effort to protect the health of his staff and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cotton said his staff would work from home.

“My first priority is always the safety of our people,” Cotton was quoted as saying. “From the beginning, I have heeded the counsel of Benjamin Franklin: ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ I urge every American to do the same.”

His Arkansas offices will remain open.

