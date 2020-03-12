Craighead County jail suspends visitation effective immediately due to coronavirus concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County jail will be suspending its visitation and volunteer services effective immediately as a precaution in dealing with the coronavirus.
According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the decision is being done to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the issue.
Boyd said the suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, he said he did not know how long the suspension could last but may last as long as two weeks.
The jail has also increased its cleaning times, with three shifts working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to clean and disinfect the jail. Boyd said officials already work to keep the jail clean on a daily basis.
Also, the jail has in-house nurses and a doctor that goes to the jail once a week available to help inmates, jailers, staff or deputies who become sick with the virus.
