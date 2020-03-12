Current cancellations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas

Current cancellations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas
(Source: Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 2:23 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The coronavirus is forcing multiple events, businesses, and schools in Arkansas and Region 8 to cancel or postpone.

The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

The list below is the latest cancelations, postponements into the Region 8 newsroom.

Arkansas related coronavirus stories

On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC).
On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC). (Source: Gray Digital Content Center)
CDC is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States.
CDC is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States. (Source: Gray Digital Content Center)
Symptoms for Coronavirus, Flu and Allergies
Symptoms for Coronavirus, Flu and Allergies (Source: GRAY)

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.