Dave Van Horn records 700th victory as Arkansas baseball coach

Junior right-handed pitcher Kevin Kopps started Wednesday’s game, only going 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, with one walk and two strikeouts. He exited with the game tied at three, as he was relieved by lefty Zack Morris, who tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just one hit and one walk, with one strikeout over nine batters faced. He would pick up his first win of the year and fellow freshman Peyton Pallette earned the save after pitching the final two frames of the game, walking two and striking out one for his first save of his career.