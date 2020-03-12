2nd ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19 in Greene County, Mo.; Gov. Parson to hold news conference at 6pm

2nd ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19 in Greene County, Mo.; Gov. Parson to hold news conference at 6pm
Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference on a second “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Missouri. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | March 12, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 5:17 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference on a second “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Health and Senior Services, the second case is in Greene County, Mo.

They say they have now tested 73 patients for COVID-19 in Missouri:

  • 1 presumptive case positive
  • 1 confirmed positive
  • 71 negative

Gov. Parson will speak at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 in Springfield, Mo.

Also speaking will be the City of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard and medical professionals.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.