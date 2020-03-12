Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday. It isn’t so funny now. Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive. The league has been shut down for the foreseeable future, which could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Utah's scheduled game at Oklahoma City was postponed Wednesday night and the NBA suspended its season a few minutes later after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The player is star center Rudy Gobert, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team had confirmed it publicly. The positive test result was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off. The Jazz released a statement saying a player — they did not identify Gobert — tested negative Wednesday morning for flu, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. That player's symptoms diminished as the day went along, but the decision was made to test for COVID-19. That test came back with a preliminary positive result.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left, lifting the eighth-seeded Cowboys to a 72-71 victory over No. 9 seed Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Likekele finished with 21 points for the Cowboys, who advanced to play No. 1 Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Cameron McGriff added 17 points and Yor Anei finished with 12 for Oklahoma State while Prentiss Nixon led Iowa State with 25 points. Michael Jacobson had 13 and Tre Jackson had 10 for the Cyclones.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Jones scored 22 points before fouling out, and the 11th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat No. 14 seed Vanderbilt 86-73 in the last Southeastern Conference Tournament game open to the general public. The SEC announced a few minutes before tip-off that the league was joining other Power Five conferences in closing the rest of this event to all but players, essential staff and credentialed media. The decision wasn't made inside the arena until halftime with fans booing. Arkansas won its sixth straight over Vanderbilt and now will play No. 6 seed South Carolina. Vandy finishes the season 11-21.