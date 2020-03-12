Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri launches coronavirus hotline as cancellations mount
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cancellations are mounting at universities and the Missouri Capitol because of concerns about the new coronavirus. The Missouri Senate majority leader said on Twitter late Wednesday that the chamber was cancelling its session for next week. Several universities also have suspended in-person classes. The state launched a telephone hotline staffed by medical professionals for people seeking guidance on the new coronavirus. The state health department said people can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day. The federal government, meanwhile, announced that Missouri will be getting nearly $10 million for its response to the disease.
AP-US-STUN-GUN-DEATH-MISSOURI
Man dies after Missouri deputy uses stun gun on him
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 37-year-old man has died after a St. Louis sheriff's deputy used a stun gun on him while serving a restraining order. The sheriff's office announced the death Wednesday. Deputies arrived at a home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve a temporary restraining order that required the man to leave the residence. Officials said the man tried to assault the two deputies, prompting a struggle. One of the deputies used his stun gun. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An official cause of death has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.
OBIT-JACK BUECHNER
Jack Buechner, a former GOP congressman from Missouri, dies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Buechner, a suburban St. Louis Republican who served four years in the U.S. House, has died. The association of Former Members of Congress says in a news release that Buechner died Friday at a hospital in Washington. He was 79. No cause of death was listed. Buechner, of Kirkwood, was elected to the Missouri House in 1972 and served there for 10 years. In 1984, he ran for Congress in Missouri's 2nd District, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Robert Young. Buechner defeated Young two years later and served two terms before losing in an upset to Democrat Joan Kelly Horn by just 54 votes.
EX-SUPERINTENDENT-LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Lawsuit: Ex-Missouri superintendent was a sexual predator
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a former superintendent at a suburban Kansas City school district of being a sexual predator who used his position to identify vulnerable students while other administrators turned a blind eye. The lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student alleges that former Lone Jack School District Superintendent Matthew Tarwater used emotionally and psychologically abusive behaviors starting when the student was 16. The suit says they had sex when the former student was 21 but that it wasn't consensual because of "years of predatory sexual grooming.” No criminal charges have been filed against against Tarwater. He declined to discuss the allegations with The Kansas City Star editorial board.
HY-VEE-ONLINE ORDERING-CLOSURES
Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, putting several hundred people out of work. Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement that fulfillment centers couldn't provide the “full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup" that customers wanted. Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the Twin City suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, nearly 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, and about 300 in Omaha, Nebraska, could loose their jobs, although some might be allowed to transfer.
MISSING MAN-FATAL WRECK
Body found at wreck site was man reported missing last month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was reported missing last month in Kansas City, Missouri, has been identified as the victim of an accident that was discovered this week. The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Terell Bandy was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Police distributed a flier seeking information on Feb. 25. On Monday, a road crew found a Chevrolet Impala wrecked in a wooded creek bed, alongside Interstate 435 but obscured from the view of passing motorists. Officers found the driver dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Bandy. Police aren't sure when the wreck happened.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI
Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary as momentum builds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Missouri. Missouri voters on Tuesday picked the former vice president as their choice to face off against Republican President Donald Trump in November. The former vice president’s win over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders highlights his strength in the Midwest and in conservative-leaning states such as Missouri. Missouri's presidential primary got off to a rough start with some equipment problems in the state's most populous county and was later marred by an unusual car crash at a polling site. But overall, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state's primary has gone fairly well.
POLICE CHASE-KANSAS CITY
Bank robbery suspects arrested after 110 mph chase in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of the Kansas City area that reached up to 110 mph. The Kansas City Star reports that the suspects robbed the First Federal Bank in Independence, Missouri, Wednesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police spotted the suspects' black SUV and a chase began along Interstate 435 through Kansas City, Missouri, and into Kansas, where at one point the SUV reportedly reached speeds of about 110 mph. The suspects abandoned the SUV and ran into a neighborhood before Overland Park, Kansas, officers arrested them.