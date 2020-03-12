Local cities, counties stress importance of 2020 Census

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 Census Day is coming up in a couple of weeks, and local cities and counties are stressing how important it is for funding.
Some of you may have already gotten an invitation in the mail, asking you to complete the census.
The census numbers directly impact federal and state funding in cities and counties.
That means grants, healthcare, and school programs, even funding for highways can all be impacted by the number of people counted in an area.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said at a news conference for the census Thursday, every person that’s counted represents about $3,300 worth of funding.
Mayor Perrin said he’s hoping Jonesboro’s population will be counted in the 80,000 range.
“That’s going to qualify the city to apply for some of the things that we could not do based on our population,” said Perrin. “So it’s always numbers. Population, money, all that ties together.”
All of the information you give on the census is completely confidential.
Something to keep in mind is college students, even international students, are counted in the Census for the place they live and sleep most often.
Census Day is April 1, 2020, and you can respond through the mail, phone, or online which is a new option.
Mayor Perrin explained census workers will begin visiting homes in May, if you have not responded one of these three ways.
In Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Public Library and El Centro Hispano will have people available to answer questions or help fill out census information on April 1.
You can find out more about the census on their website here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.