March 12: Strong to severe storms today

Weather Headlines
Our stretch of unsettled weather continues today with morning fog and showers giving way to warm, windy weather by midday.
A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, especially across northeastern Region 8.
We’ll get another round of rain Friday afternoon into Saturday, leaving many with a half-inch of rainfall.
News Headlines
Jonesboro city leaders hope a new commission will score big with tourists.
Arkansas’s first presumptive case of coronavirus has schools like Arkansas State University contemplating big changes in how they teach.
Faced with possible closure, Jonesboro’s homeless resource center received much-needed gifts from two local churches.
A week after a deadly tornado touched down in Music City USA, killing dozens of people, Adam Jones be live throughout the hour on how you can help Nashville in Need.
