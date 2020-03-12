No fans allowed at Sun Belt semifinal, finals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fans will not be allowed in the stands at this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in New Orleans.
The conference announced Thursday morning that, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, only student-athletes, coaches, essential staff, officials, broadcast network staffs, credentialed media, and limited immediate family members of the participating teams will be present.
“The Sun Belt and the Smoothie King Center will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those in attendance,” the news release stated.
Those considered “high-risk” are discouraged from attending, even if they meet the attendance exception.
The games are set for March 14-15.
The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that, based on the continued spread of COVID-19, it would cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
