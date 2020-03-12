Paragould man sentenced to 160 years in prison in rape case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a jury in Greene County less than a half hour to convict a man of four counts of rape, sentencing him to 160 years in prison.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, David D. Price, 41, of Paragould was convicted on four counts of rape, with the jury giving Price 40 years on each count.
Authorities said the arrest was part of a Paragould police investigation. Police alleged that Price sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl four times between March 2016 and Aug. 2017.
The allegations were reported to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, authorities said.
Ellington said investigators and prosecutors played a key role in bringing the case to trial.
“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of Detective Lt. Rhonda Thomas and prosecutors Robert Thompson and Adam Butler in bringing this difficult case to the jury and obtaining justice for the victim and her family. It’s been made clear time after time that the people of Greene County will not tolerate the sexual abuse of children.”
