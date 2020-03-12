Price gouging a no-no during emergencies, Attorney General says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With a public health emergency declaration in effect around the state of Arkansas due to coronavirus, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday people should be careful when paying for goods and services.
Rutledge said people need to avoid certain high-pressure sales tactics to buy things that some may say can keep you healthy. People need to know the average price for things like soap, hand sanitizer and other items used during an emergency and deal with established, reputable businesses.
Rutledge said price gouging will not be tolerated.
“Price gouging is illegal, and I will hold bad actors accountable who take advantage of Arkansans. Unfortunately, during a time of uncertainty and worry, consumers must be diligent and report businesses charging prices for items that are beyond legal limits,” Rutledge said.
Rutledge said in a media release that the state’s ban on price gouging is in effect for at least 30 days on goods and services tied to the emergency and can be extended by another 30 days by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Gov. Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state emergency declaration after a report of the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Arkansas.
