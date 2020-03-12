St. Bernards to offer free virtual care service to people experiencing coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area hospital is working to help people who may have symptoms of coronavirus by providing its virtual care service free of charge.
In a media release Wednesday, officials with St. Bernards Healthcare said the service will provide an opportunity for people who may be sick to get help.
“St. Bernards firmly believes in its mission of Christ-like healing,” Vice President of Physician Service John Lieblong said. “With the St. Bernards Go app offered free of charge to patients with COVID-19 symptoms and the region’s top medical team caring for them, we believe we can best serve their healthcare needs while limiting widespread exposure in our community.”
The app typically costs $49 with or without insurance, but the fee can be waived if people type in a “COVID” coupon code in the system. Before that, patients have to provide medical information, then they will see a screen with the coupon code option.
“During the virtual visit with a St. Bernards medical professional, patients will receive instruction where to go to receive medical attention and COVID-19 testing if necessary,” officials said in the statement.
However, if a person believes they have any illness other than COVID-19, they still have to pay the $49 fee, officials said. But, if they need additional care at an urgent care facility, the patient will only have to pay for the urgent care visit.
