Tate, Malzahn, All-American Red Heads among new inductees to Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame logo (Source: Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame)
By Chris Hudgison | March 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 6:58 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame features more than a few names with NEA connections.

John Tate and Gus Malzahn have Arkansas State on their resume en route to North Little Rock. The All-American Red Heads were based in Caraway and brought women’s basketball to the world. See more details on the inductees below.

John Tate (Arkansas State basketball 1985-1989)

- 3rd in program history with 1,776 points

- Holds A-State record for games played & games started

- Top 10 in A-State history in field goal percentage, blocked shots, & rebounds

- 1986-1987 All-Southland Conference 1st Team

- 1987-1988, 1988-1989 All-American South Conference 1st Team

Gus Malzahn

- Coached Arkansas State to 10-3 record in 2012.

- Led Red Wolves to 2012 Sun Belt Championship.

- Led Auburn to 2013 SEC Championship & BCS National Championship Game

- 2013 National & SEC Coach of the Year

- Coached Hughes from 1992 to 1996, leading them to a 2A state runner-up finish.

All-American Red Heads

- One of the first professional women’s basketball teams.

- Founded by C. M. “Ole” Olson in 1936

- Orwell & Lorene Moore moved the Red Heads to Caraway in 1955.

- Lorene scored over 35,000 points in 11 seasons.

- Team featured Hall of Fame players Hazel Walker, Peggy Lawson, Kay Kirkpatrick, Willa “Red” Mason, Johnnye Farley, Bonnie Billiard, Georgia Washington, Judy Cameron, Marsha Tate, and Karen Riggs Dowty.

- Red Heads in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

