Tate, Malzahn, All-American Red Heads among new inductees to Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame features more than a few names with NEA connections.
John Tate and Gus Malzahn have Arkansas State on their resume en route to North Little Rock. The All-American Red Heads were based in Caraway and brought women’s basketball to the world. See more details on the inductees below.
John Tate (Arkansas State basketball 1985-1989)
- 3rd in program history with 1,776 points
- Holds A-State record for games played & games started
- Top 10 in A-State history in field goal percentage, blocked shots, & rebounds
- 1986-1987 All-Southland Conference 1st Team
- 1987-1988, 1988-1989 All-American South Conference 1st Team
Gus Malzahn
- Coached Arkansas State to 10-3 record in 2012.
- Led Red Wolves to 2012 Sun Belt Championship.
- Led Auburn to 2013 SEC Championship & BCS National Championship Game
- 2013 National & SEC Coach of the Year
- Coached Hughes from 1992 to 1996, leading them to a 2A state runner-up finish.
All-American Red Heads
- One of the first professional women’s basketball teams.
- Founded by C. M. “Ole” Olson in 1936
- Orwell & Lorene Moore moved the Red Heads to Caraway in 1955.
- Lorene scored over 35,000 points in 11 seasons.
- Team featured Hall of Fame players Hazel Walker, Peggy Lawson, Kay Kirkpatrick, Willa “Red” Mason, Johnnye Farley, Bonnie Billiard, Georgia Washington, Judy Cameron, Marsha Tate, and Karen Riggs Dowty.
- Red Heads in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
