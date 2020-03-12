University of Arkansas to go to all-online classes March 16 due to coronavirus threat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The University of Arkansas will be suspended all in-person classes effective immediately and will be moving to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery starting March 16, university officials said Thursday.
In a letter sent to students by Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, the move will continue through the remainder of the semester.
“To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations continue. Housing, dining and other services continue to be provided. However, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester,” Steinmetz said.
University officials will be working Thursday and Friday to prepare for the move, with officials asking students to watch the university’s website or the university’s coronavirus website for more details.
