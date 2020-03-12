Woman reports odd traffic stop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Just days after another reported case of a police impersonator, a Jonesboro woman claims something similar happened to her.
The 31-year-old victim reported the incident Wednesday night to police.
She said a white Chrysler 200 pulled up to her car at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Someone inside the Chrysler then shone a light into her car and asked for her insurance and driver’s license.
Following the incident, the woman went directly to the police station on South Caraway and provided Officer Bruce Wright with the vehicle description and the license plate number.
According to the initial incident report, the tag number returned to a white 2015 Chrysler 200 belonging to a named owner.
The report provided no further information.
In recent months, there have been numerous reports of a fake cop stopping single women drivers in Clay and Greene Counties. The latest incident occurred Sunday night on Highway 135.
Should someone stop or attempt to stop your vehicle, police advise:
- Do not accelerate or panic. If in doubt, turn your vehicle’s emergency flashers on and continue driving at normal speed. Call 9-1-1 to verify with dispatch that an officer is indeed attempting to stop you.
- If it is dark, only pull over in a well-lit, populated area such as a parking lot or a convenience store. Lock your doors and do not turn your vehicle off.
- For a routine traffic stop involving a traffic violation, if an officer immediately asks that you step out of the car without first telling you who they are and why they are stopping you, or without asking any other preliminary questions, be suspicious. Again, you may call 9-1-1 to verify that you have been stopped by a true law enforcement officer.
