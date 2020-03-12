9-year-old donates tablets to hospital; hopes of helping stressed children

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A 9-year-old wished for a unique gift on her birthday, wanting the community to give her money, but to go toward buying a gift for other kids.
Third-grader Kaylin Carter had to go to the hospital once and her mom’s phone made her feel more at ease.
Since then, she came up with the idea to buy a tablet for the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. The donations came pouring in and she was able to buy two tablets and coloring books.
Kaylin says she was scared once but hopes these will help other kids.
“I went to the emergency room one night,” she says. “I was really scared so we got them tablets to play on when they’re in the ambulances being transported and in the hospital.”
The tablets will be put on AMMC’s ambulances and in the hospital.
“I love sharing stuff and helping other people,” she says.
She has already formed an idea for her 10th birthday. She wants to help foster kids in the area.
To donate using PayPal, Kaylin’s account: kkelizabeth2011@mail.com. Mail donations to Kaylin at 224 S Fordyce St., Rector, AR 72461.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.