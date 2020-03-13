American Midwest Conference cancels all remaining 2020 spring sports

AMC logo (Source: AMCSportsOnline.com)
By Matthew Schwartz | March 13, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 3:58 PM

Press Release from American Midwest Conference

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The American Midwest Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously Friday morning to cancel all remaining intercollegiate activities including Conference championships for the 2020 spring season.

“This was a tough decision by our Council of Presidents knowing the impact it would have on so many young women and men that compete for our institutions and the Conference,” said AMC Commissioner, Will Wolper. “On the other hand our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community; with that in mind, this is the right decision.”

