American Midwest Conference cancels all remaining 2020 spring sports

Press Release from American Midwest Conference
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The American Midwest Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously Friday morning to cancel all remaining intercollegiate activities including Conference championships for the 2020 spring season.
“This was a tough decision by our Council of Presidents knowing the impact it would have on so many young women and men that compete for our institutions and the Conference,” said AMC Commissioner, Will Wolper. “On the other hand our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community; with that in mind, this is the right decision.”
