Arkansas horse track holding races without spectators

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Hot Springs horse track is holding races this weekend but without spectators on-site due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort announced the decision Thursday and said fans who purchased tickets for this weekend will receive a full refund.
Oaklawn said its casino will remain open. The track announced the decision the day state officials said the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to six.
