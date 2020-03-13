7 arrested in Poplar Bluff shots fired investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Seven people were arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation.
Julius Hightower, 44, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Kenny Jackson, 32, of Poplar Bluff; Mark Buchanan, 35, of Poplar Bluff; Alexa Ramos, 26, of Poplar Bluff; Gregory Leach, 30, of Poplar Bluff; Drake Duquion, 22, of Poplar Bluff; and Jervon Gibbs, 25, of St. Louis, were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by certain persons (felon in possession of a firearm).
According to Poplar Bluff police, on March 12 around 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Sanders Street for multiple calls of shots fired. During an area canvas, police say they found spent shell casings on the road on Sanders near Vaden Street. No victims, nor suspects were found at that time.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Mary Street for a report of a vehicle that had been shot. Police say they determined the vehicle was the target of the earlier call on Sanders St.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle was uncooperative with officers and did not want law enforcement involved. Officers were called to the home by the driver’s family because three children were in the vehicle when it was shot.
Police say an inspection of the vehicle revealed it had been struck three times by projectiles.
They say the driver told them she did not know why her vehicle was targeted.
While officers were on Mary Street, other officers responded to the 1700 block of Sanders St. for a report of people fighting in the yard with guns involved.
When they arrived, officers say they saw someone walking away from the home and two people getting out of the vehicle and running into the home. Police say the vehicle was left with the engine running and unoccupied.
In the passenger floorboard of the vehicle, police say they found a semiautomatic weapon with a drum-style magazine in plain view.
Police were able to get search warrants for the vehicle and the home.
While executing the search warrant, they say they found eight guns, several magazines of ammunition, a large quantity of methamphetamine and a Kevlar vest.
Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley contacted the ATF and DEA with the hopes of having this case prosecuted through federal court.
According to the police department, they know the majority of the people arrested in this investigation were involved in the sale and use of drugs and guns through prior investigations.
