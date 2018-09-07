Cool Weekend with More Rain and Clouds

We’ll stay cool this weekend after Thursday night’s cold front. Expect temperatures to say in the 40s overnight and the low 50s during the day. Rain will continue overnight and for much of Saturday. Rain moves out overnight, but a shower or a few sprinkles could hang around for the start of Sunday. Sunday will turn out to be our driest day though still chilly and cloudy. Most days next week bring rounds of rain with highs in the 50s. Any sunshine will be very brief. By the end of the week, temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s bringing the threat of thunderstorms. We’ll have to watch Thursday and possibly Friday for severe weather.