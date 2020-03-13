Izard County boys & Viola girls fall in 1A State Basketball Finals

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of NEA teams were so close to winning state championships on Thursday.
Izard County had a chance to beat Nevada in the final seconds, but a shot for the win hit iron. The Cougars fell to the Blue Jays 48-47. ICC was denied back to back state titles. But the Cougars still had a stellar 39 win campaign with district and regional hardware.
Viola fell to Kirby 49-42 in the 1A Girls State Championship. The Lady Longhorns rallied to cut the deficit to 2 after 3, but the Lady Trojans pulled away from the charity stripe. Viola finished the season 39-3, winning the WBU Tournament, along with district & regional titles.
State Finals Weekend (NEA Teams in Hot Springs)
Kirby 49, Viola 42 (1A Girls)
Nevada 48, Izard County 47 (1A Boys)
Melbourne vs. Quitman (2A Girls)
Earle vs. England (2A Boys)
POSTPONED: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (3A Boys - was scheduled for Friday)
POSTPONED: Nettleton vs. Greenwood (5A Girls - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: West Memphis vs. Jacksonville (5A Boys - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs (3A Girls - was scheduled for Friday)
