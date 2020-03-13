Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas coronavirus cases rise to 6; some schools closed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Arkansas has risen from one to six, and state officials have told public schools in four counties to close temporarily. State health officials said Thursday they had identified five more people with the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19. The five were being isolated in their homes. The state identified its first coronavirus case Wednesday. Arkansas' health secretary says four of the new cases are connected to that patient. the other contracted it out of state. Hutchinson said public schools in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties will close for the next two weeks.
PRISON DRIVER-SEXUAL ASSAULT
Jury convicts inmate transport driver of sexual assault
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has found a prison transport driver guilty of sexually assaulting two female inmates. Jurors on Thursday found 52-year-old Eric Scott Kindley guilty of two counts of depriving the women of their rights and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of the sexual assaults. A sentencing date has not been set for Kindley, who faces a maximum of life in prison. Prosecutors say Kindley sexually assaulted the women while transporting them between lockups on warrants.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS
Arkansas State Police investigates Hot Springs officer death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what charges should be filed in the shooting of a Hot Springs police officer who was killed during a traffic stop this earlier this week. Officer Brent Scrimshire died Tuesday from gunshots that struck him while on a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. in Hot Springs, where the suspect was also shot. Police have not yet identified the suspect or said whether that person was jailed or hospitalized. Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence told the Sentinel-Record that her office is assisting the Arkansas State Police with the investigation.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-OFFICER KILLED
Arkansas court says death row inmate can drop appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate convicted of killing a police officer during a traffic stop is mentally competent to drop his appeal. Justices on Thursday rejected the appeal of Jerry Lard, who was convicted of the fatal shooting of Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt. Lard was the passenger of a car Schmidt pulled over during an April 2011 nighttime traffic stop. Arkansas doesn't have any executions scheduled. The last of the state's lethal injection drugs expired last year, and the state has not replaced them.
BOY'S KILLING
Judge appoints special master in Arkansas murder trial
BENTONVILLE. Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has appointed a special master to investigate the conduct of a witness who charged at his stepfather during his stepfather's sentencing hearing for the 2015 killing of a young son. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who declared a mistrial after the incident, told prosecutors and Mauricio Alejandro Torres' attorneys on Tuesday that he appointed a Little Rock attorney, Tim Cullen, to look into the matter. A jury convicted Torres of capital murder and battery in the killing of his 6-year-old son, but the judge scheduled a March 19 hearing to determine if the whole case or just the sentencing portion will need to be retried.
WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG TRIAL
Trial delayed for white supremacist gang members in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal trial for a white supremacist gang accused in Arkansas of a string of brutal tactics has been delayed until August. A federal judge on Monday granted the delay in the trial of New Aryan Empire members. The trial was to have begun March 23; it will now begin Aug. 24. The judge wrote that he expected the trial to last eight to 12 weeks. Dozens of members of the gang have been named in federal indictments issued in 2017 and last year.