Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas reports COVID-19 death; governor declares emergency
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area nursing home resident has become Kansas' first COVID-19-related death and the state's fifth coronavirus case. Health officials said Thursday that his case means that the new coronavirus has now spread locally. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the death of a man in his 70s who lived in Wyandotte County hours after state and local health officials announced three other coronavirus cases in neighboring Johnson County. The state reported its first case, also from Johnson County, on Saturday. Kelly declared a state of emergency to make it easier for the state to mobilize its resources. She said Statehouse visits would be limited.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH-MOTORCYCLIST DIES
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with Wichita school bus
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man died after his motorcycle crashed into a school bus. Police spokesman Charley Davidson says 22-year-old Tyler Bins died Wednesday afternoon after being pinned under the bus. A 49-year-old man who was riding a different motorcycle with Bins was seriously injured. Davidson says the men collided with the bus after it entered an intersection. He says speed was believed to be a factor in the crash. One of four students on the bus for McLean Magnet Elementary school suffered minor injuries.
MISSING CHILD-RIVER
Crews search for 2-year-old girl after dad drives into river
LEON, Kan. (AP) — Emergency crews are searching for the body of a 2-year-old Kansas girl who disappeared after her father drove them both into a river. Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet says the man's body was recovered from the Walnut River near Leon Wednesday night but that the girl has not been found. Herzet says the father drove into the river after Leon officers tried to take the girl from him because he was drinking. The truck went off an embankment and into the river, landing on its top. Officers began looking for the man Wednesday afternoon after the girl's mother called police.
AP-US-TRIAL-BY-COMBAT-IOWA
Psych evaluation ordered for man who sought trial by combat
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who asked the judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can “rend their souls” from their bodies. David Ostrom, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 court filing that his former wife in Harlan, Iowa, and her attorney had destroyed him legally. She subsequently asked the judge to suspend Ostrom's visitation rights and order an evaluation. The judge granted both requests last week. Ostrom told The Des Moines Register that he has an appointment scheduled with a psychologist.
HOUSTON LAKE-SHOOTING
Jury convicts Kansas man in Houston Lake shooting
Platte City, MO (AP) — Prosecutors say a jury has convicted a Kansas man of murder for shooting an unarmed man in the back at a home in Missouri. The Platte County prosecutor's office said in a news release Thursday that Coty Borst, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a three-day trial. The charges stem from an altercation on June 21, 2018, at a Houston Lake home during which Borst fired into the back of Jacob Stowers. He fled and was found following a manhunt.
KANSAS-MURDER CHARGES
2 charged in murder of Kansas man in his home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two Kansas men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder and other crimes connected to the death of an 83-year-old Vermillion man. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the murder charges stem from the Jan. 24 death of Donald E. McLaughlin at his home. The Marshall County attorney filed charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II of Melvern and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad of Waverly. Both men also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.
SKIER DEATH
Coroner: Skier who died at Vail was 20-year-old Kansas man
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A skier who died at Vail has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Kansas. The Vail Daily reports ski patrol was called to an intermediate run at the resort's Blue Sky Basin area, and the man, identified by the Eagle County coroner as Connor Vande Garde, of Leawood, Kansas, died at a hospital near the base of the mountain. Vail officials offered sympathy and support to Vande Garde's family and friends but have not released details about the circumstances of his death, which was announced Wednesday.
KANSAS SUPREME COURT-NEW JUSTICE
Ex-staffer appointed as Kansas Supreme Court's new justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has named an attorney who said he's similar in temperament to former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss to replace Nuss as a Kansas Supreme Court justice. Lawrence attorney K.J. Wall also formerly worked for the state's highest court overseeing special projects and research for justices in death penalty cases. The 49-year-old Wall was most recently a partner in law firm that represents rural Kansas hospitals and previously worked as an attorney for a Minnesota-based insurance company. He will join a seven-member court that has faced criticism from conservative Republican legislators over abortion, school funding and death penalty rulings.