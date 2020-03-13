Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations grow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials say the state has a second case of the novel coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson announced that the patient is in the early 20s and had recently traveled to Austria. The patient submitted to a test on Thursday and was found to be positive for COVID-19. Parson said the patient is quarantined at home and is expected to recover. He said cases of patients with the virus are travel-related. St. Louis meanwhile has joined Kansas City in banning all public events with more than 1,000 people in response to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus concerns disrupt work at US state capitols
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus are starting to disrupt legislative business in state capitols across the country. Several chambers have canceled sessions for next week, including those in Delaware, Illinois and Missouri. Officials at other state capitols are urging the public to stay away while they work. The Maryland General Assembly is asking people to submit comments electronically on legislation instead of showing up in person to testify at committee hearings. In Washington state, hardest hit by the virus, lawmakers were rushing to finish work on a budget containing funding for a coronavirus response before their session ends.
Officer shot by colleague during game 'assumed the risk'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer who pleaded guilty to accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette said the woman knew the risk she was taking. Nathaniel Hendren made the response Wednesday in a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the mother of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, who also was a St. Louis police. Hendren is serving a seven-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter for killing Alix at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Hendren left the police department soon after the shooting and previously apologized when he was sentenced.
Missouri could be final state to track prescription opioids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have taken a pivotal step toward becoming the final state to adopt a statewide prescription drug tracking database. Senators passed the bill 21-10 Thursday. Missouri is the only state without a database to track potentially addictive prescription opioids. The goal of a database is to provide doctors and pharmacists with patients' prescription history so they can give medical help to those who show signs of addiction. Republican senators concerned about patient privacy have blocked the program for years, so Thursday's vote is significant. It could mean Missouri finally joins the rest of the U.S. in tracking prescriptions.
Jury convicts Kansas man in Houston Lake shooting
Platte City, MO (AP) — Prosecutors say a jury has convicted a Kansas man of murder for shooting an unarmed man in the back at a home in Missouri. The Platte County prosecutor's office said in a news release Thursday that Coty Borst, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following a three-day trial. The charges stem from an altercation on June 21, 2018, at a Houston Lake home during which Borst fired into the back of Jacob Stowers. He fled and was found following a manhunt.
Man dies after Missouri deputy uses stun gun on him
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 37-year-old man has died after a St. Louis sheriff's deputy used a stun gun on him while serving a restraining order. The sheriff's office announced the death Wednesday. Deputies arrived at a home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve a temporary restraining order that required the man to leave the residence. Officials said the man tried to assault the two deputies, prompting a struggle. One of the deputies used his stun gun. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An official cause of death has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.
Missouri man convicted in killing of woman found in landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been convicted in the death of a woman whose body was dumped in an Illinois landfill. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Paulren Stepter was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old Brandy Morrison. Police say he killed her in his home in January 2017 before dumping her corpse in a nearby bin. Her body later was found in a landfill in Marissa, Illinois. He was acquitted of abandoning Morrison's body and evidence tampering.Stepter also is awaiting trial in the December 2016 killing of 40-year-old Arnold Adams in St. Louis, his third murder case.
Jack Buechner, a former GOP congressman from Missouri, dies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Buechner, a suburban St. Louis Republican who served four years in the U.S. House, has died. The association of Former Members of Congress says in a news release that Buechner died Friday at a hospital in Washington. He was 79. No cause of death was listed. Buechner, of Kirkwood, was elected to the Missouri House in 1972 and served there for 10 years. In 1984, he ran for Congress in Missouri's 2nd District, narrowly losing to incumbent Democrat Robert Young. Buechner defeated Young two years later and served two terms before losing in an upset to Democrat Joan Kelly Horn by just 54 votes.