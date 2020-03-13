Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials say the state has a second case of the novel coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson announced that the patient is in the early 20s and had recently traveled to Austria. The patient submitted to a test on Thursday and was found to be positive for COVID-19. Parson said the patient is quarantined at home and is expected to recover. He said cases of patients with the virus are travel-related. St. Louis meanwhile has joined Kansas City in banning all public events with more than 1,000 people in response to the coronavirus.