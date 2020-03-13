March 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, March 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The weather is much quieter early today, although colder air is currently rushing into Region 8.
We’ll fall into the upper 40s this morning on the heels of last night’s cold front.
Expect cloudy skies today with scattered showers return this afternoon.
Rain chances continue overnight and into early Saturday.
We’ll get a short break on Sunday before showers pick up early next week.
News Headlines
A college intern practice teaching at a Region 8 school is under “self-quarantine” as a precaution, according to administrators this morning.
The spread of coronavirus has forced multiple events, businesses and schools throughout Arkansas, including the Monster Truck race and the Lauren Daigle concert, to cancel or postpone.
A new partnership between one Region 8 city and a construction company could breathe new life into a destroyed skate park.
