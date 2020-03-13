Marie Holder named to Arkansas Highway Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Little Rock woman said Thursday she was honored to serve as the state’s newest highway commissioner.
According to a media release from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Marie Holder of Little Rock was appointed Thursday to serve on the Arkansas Highway Commission.
Holder, who is the president of Holder Consulting, will fill the unexpired term of commission chairman Tom Schueck.
Schueck passed away earlier this year.
Holder said the opportunity to serve was important, both personally and in working on a key part of the state’s economy.
“I am honored to serve the people of Arkansas and Governor Asa Hutchinson. As the mother of two children - one of whom is a newly licensed sixteen-year-old - I will put safety first in every decision I make. As a businesswoman, I will work to promote our transportation system’s fiscal responsibility and transparency. It is a great honor to fulfill the term of Tom Schueck. Chairman Schueck was an excellent advocate for the people of Arkansas and the second district. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Commissioners Farmer, Gibson, Moore and Taldo, the General Assembly and the Governor,” Holder said. “Thank you for your trust and confidence.”
Hutchinson said Holder will provide key expertise on the transportation issue.
“Throughout our career, Marie has demonstrated that she is a sharp businesswoman with a diversity of skills and talents. She has a passion for her community, public service and leadership. I have known Marie for many years, and I have seen firsthand how much she values the development of Arkansas’s economy and the improvement of Arkansas’s infrastructure. Each of these things has thoroughly equipped her to be the next state highway commissioner, and I am confident that she will be an excellent fit in this critical role,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Holder’s term will expire Jan. 14, 2021, while her reappointment will start Jan. 15, 2021 and go until Jan. 14, 2031.
