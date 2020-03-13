Marie Holder named to Arkansas Highway Commission

“I am honored to serve the people of Arkansas and Governor Asa Hutchinson. As the mother of two children - one of whom is a newly licensed sixteen-year-old - I will put safety first in every decision I make. As a businesswoman, I will work to promote our transportation system’s fiscal responsibility and transparency. It is a great honor to fulfill the term of Tom Schueck. Chairman Schueck was an excellent advocate for the people of Arkansas and the second district. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Commissioners Farmer, Gibson, Moore and Taldo, the General Assembly and the Governor,” Holder said. “Thank you for your trust and confidence.”