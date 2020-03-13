Melbourne girls surge in 2nd, win back to back 2A State Championships

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Melbourne completed their quest for back to back state championships.
The Lady Bearkatz opened the 2nd quarter on a 18-0 run, they beat Quitman 47-28 Thursday in the 2A Girls State Championship Game. Kenley McCarn earned MVP honors after a 10 point, 10 rebound performance.
Melbourne finished the season 35-2 & on a 24 game winning streak.
The Earle boys cut a double digit deficit to 1, but they fell to England 68-57 in the 2A Boys State Championship Game. The Bulldogs were aiming for their 4th state title in 5 years. EHS finished the season 21-10.
State Finals Weekend (NEA Teams in Hot Springs)
Melbourne 47, Quitman 28 (2A Girls)
England 68, Earle 57 (2A Boys)
POSTPONED: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (3A Boys - was scheduled for Friday)
POSTPONED: Nettleton vs. Greenwood (5A Girls - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: West Memphis vs. Jacksonville (5A Boys - was scheduled for Saturday)
POSTPONED: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs (3A Girls - was scheduled for Friday)
