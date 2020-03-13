Melbourne girls surge in 2nd, win back to back 2A State Championships

The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz celebrate their 2nd consecutive state title. (Source: Arkansas PBS)
By Chris Hudgison | March 12, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 10:54 PM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Melbourne completed their quest for back to back state championships.

The Lady Bearkatz opened the 2nd quarter on a 18-0 run, they beat Quitman 47-28 Thursday in the 2A Girls State Championship Game. Kenley McCarn earned MVP honors after a 10 point, 10 rebound performance.

Melbourne finished the season 35-2 & on a 24 game winning streak.

The Earle boys cut a double digit deficit to 1, but they fell to England 68-57 in the 2A Boys State Championship Game. The Bulldogs were aiming for their 4th state title in 5 years. EHS finished the season 21-10.

State Finals Weekend (NEA Teams in Hot Springs)

Kirby 49, Viola 42 (1A Girls)

Nevada 48, Izard County 47 (1A Boys)

Melbourne 47, Quitman 28 (2A Girls)

England 68, Earle 57 (2A Boys)

POSTPONED: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (3A Boys - was scheduled for Friday)

POSTPONED: Nettleton vs. Greenwood (5A Girls - was scheduled for Saturday)

POSTPONED: West Memphis vs. Jacksonville (5A Boys - was scheduled for Saturday)

POSTPONED: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs (3A Girls - was scheduled for Friday)

