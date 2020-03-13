Monster Truck race, Lauren Daigle concert postponed at First National Bank Arena due to coronavirus concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of events scheduled this month at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro have been postponed, arena officials said Thursday.
The MonsterX Tour event set for Saturday, March 14 and the Lauren Daigle concert on March 21 have been postponed.
The Lauren Daigle concert is now set for Aug. 13. Arena officials ask people who have tickets to the event to keep them and that they will be honored at the August event.
Ticketholders will also be contacted in the next several days about the event.
