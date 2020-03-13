Monster Truck race, Lauren Daigle concert postponed at First National Bank Arena due to coronavirus concerns

First National Bank Arena (Source: First National Bank Arena Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:32 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of events scheduled this month at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro have been postponed, arena officials said Thursday.

The MonsterX Tour event set for Saturday, March 14 and the Lauren Daigle concert on March 21 have been postponed.

At this time Saturday’s shows have been postponed! Updates to come!

Posted by First National Bank Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020

In light of ongoing public health concerns, the Lauren Daigle show on March 21, 2020 has been postponed to August 13,...

Posted by First National Bank Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020

The Lauren Daigle concert is now set for Aug. 13. Arena officials ask people who have tickets to the event to keep them and that they will be honored at the August event.

Ticketholders will also be contacted in the next several days about the event.

