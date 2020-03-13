Partnership with Trumann, skate company could bring back skate park

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen delivering exciting news for some at a special called meeting Thursday.
American Ramp Company, a skate park construction company has agreed to partner with the city to build a brand new park. This is all after weeks of controversy over the removal of the old skate park.
The mayor presented the council with a packet, saying the company and Lewallen have been in contact since 2016 on what they could possibly make out of the old park.
But now, the American Ramp Company agreed if the city could present $50,000, they will match it and add more. The company also said they will come out as soon as Tuesday.
“The purpose of this meeting this evening is to appropriate money to make this happen,” Lewallen said addressing the room.
The council agreed to move $50,000 out of the contingency account to make up its half.
Trumann’s public works director showed renderings of what the potential skating equipment could like. Many of the skaters who loved the old park were in the crowd and they say they are just happy that this is happening faster than expected.
“This is what we’ve been pushing for. She hasn’t really given us much information before now on what her plans were to do with that huge concrete slab that’s just sitting there so it looks like we probably will be getting a skate park," skater Isaac Haynie said.
The mayor says she doesn’t want to pass up this deal, so they must act fast. However, there will be another meeting Monday for a resolution to bypass competitive bidding on the project.
Council member Matthew Miller also announced that he has been in talks with the Tony Hawk Foundation to possibly get a grant to add more to the park.
Lewallen says the company said if they can get the help of the city, the park could possibly be built within a month.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story.
