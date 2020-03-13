Students raise $400 for animals by hitting up the carpool line

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A school in Clay County has students raising money for an animal shelter in Blytheville, with $400 raised so far.
The work of six students at Rector Elementary before schools started made the difference as they asked people in the drop off line for donations.
“We are just hoping that animals can have more food and stuff because we all love animals,” Abigail Schuerman says.
Ben Schimming says it’s important to think of animals and the donations will help.
“It’s going to have a huge difference. We’re saving lives, even if it is animals,” he says.
They will be outside again Friday morning to collect money and plan to host a dog show to introduce students to some furry friends.
If you can’t make it to the carpool line, Principal Mark Manchester said donations can be sent to the kids at the address below:
520 West 5th Street Rector, Arkansas 72461
