Trumann student teacher “self-quarantined” as protective measure related to COVID-19

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A college intern who has been student teaching at the Trumann School District is being “self-quarantined” as a precaution related to the COVID-19 virus, Trumann school officials said Thursday.
According to a post on the Trumann School District Facebook page, district officials said they do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the district.
“Late this evening, we became aware that a college intern who has been student-teaching in our district is being ‘self-quarantined’ under the direction of their physician as protective measure related to the COVID-19 virus,” the post noted. “The college intern’s spouse recently traveled home from another country. Now our student intern and her family are being quarantined as a precaution.”
Officials said in the post that the student teacher, whose name was not released, has been working on the Trumann Elementary School campus.
District officials said they have been working with the Arkansas Department of Health on the issue and that any decision on closing the school will be made by state officials.
“Decisions about school closures related to COVID-19 are being made solely by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education and not by the district. This situation is ongoing and we will communicate with you as conditions change,” the post noted."
Trumann school officials said in the post that they will having school Friday.
