With supplies running low, people creatively use alcohol as sanitizer

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Supplies are flying off the shelves of many stores in Region 8, as people prepare for the coronavirus.
However, the creativity in people sparked an idea to purchase alcohol, but not for pleasure.
It’s an unusual and creative method. Customers at Hill Top Spirits in Paragould sell purchase Vodka to make their own hand sanitizer.
“They stood over here for a while,” manager Linda Stacy says. “They finally came up with the half-gallon hundred proof Vodka.”
Stacy continues to work around alcohol, starting her career in 1992. She thought she’s heard and seen it all in her days until two women walked in.
“They asked me where the cheapest vodka and whiskey were. I pointed them in the right direction, right over here. And I said, ‘Do you realize this is 100-proof?’ They said yes and you’re not going to believe what we’re going to do with it. I said what. They said, ‘We’re going to go home and make hand sanitizer out of it," Stacy said.
Then, we tested the theory by asking NYIT Dr. Shane Speights if this really works.
“It’s a very creative way to create an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” he says. “It might get you an A in Chemistry. I’m not entirely sure it’ll cover you in terms of the coronavirus.”
However, he did say if the alcohol proof reaches a certain point, it can work.
If your bottle of alcohol lists 100 proof, that means it has 50 percent alcohol in it.
“All of the hand sanitizers that we know are approved for this coronavirus, need to be at least 60-95 percent alcohol,” he says.
In essence, if you’re going to get creative at home with your spirits, the alcohol must contain this percentage of alcohol.
“If you could create something that could mimic that, then there’s a good likelihood that it too would kill the virus,” he says.
It just so happens Hill Top Spirits sells 190 proof alcohol, but Dr. Speights recommends handwashing with soap and water before getting creative at home.
